Rowing legend Andrew Triggs Hodge reckons a hat-trick of British boats have a golden chance of claiming Olympic gold medals in Tokyo.

Triggs Hodge is a triple gold medallist himself and was a key member of a winning British boat in three consecutive Games between 2008 and 2016.

And even with the year delay and uncertainty around the Olympics creating unusual circumstances, he still has high hopes for this year's Team GB rowers.

The 42-year-old, who is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo, said "Three really strong crews stand out. Obviously the women's pair of Helen Glover and Polly Swann have been superb since Helen came back.

"Their performances so far this year have been incredible. We haven't seen them on the international stage so far, only European, so we might see some strong challenges but I think they will be ready.

"The men's eight I also think have a really great chance. They are top boat, going great guns, and in a fantastic battle with Germany at the moment which will be really interesting. The two boats can't be split by more than a second so that will be a really hot race.

"Also I think the men's four (Ollie Cook, Rory Gibbs, Matt Rossiter and Sholto Carnegie) have really shown some class in the season so far.

"They also won gold at the Europeans and look in good form, so there will be some good racing from our guys in Tokyo."

With disruption to the athletes' preparation a key feature of this year's Games, surprise results could be seen more often than in a regular year.

The British crews will be out to avoid this, having topped the rowing medal table at the last three Olympics.

So will this legacy rest heavily on the shoulders of the crop of Tokyo 2020? Triggs Hodge doesn't necessarily believe so.

He added: "It is hard to say. Yes and no. The skill of our coach in my time, Jurgen Grobler [who retired last summer], was an ability to give you the confidence you need.

"So although I always felt pressure because of the team's success it was never uncontrollable. I could actually use it my advantage.

"It will be a personal journey for each of them.

"But the guys and girls going in this year will be in a good place, and hopefully thrive off that pressure."

After competing at four Olympic Games and ten World Championships, Triggs Hodge retired after his third gold medal at Rio 2016.

Even after previous success, he would find the motivation and drive to ‘go again', turning a double Olympic champion into a triple champion.

Helen Glover is in the exact same position this summer back at the regatta – when others may have settled for two golds and started enjoying retirement.

And Triggs Hodge said: "Everyone has their own personal journey of course, but I always thoroughly enjoyed going back.

"Going again for me was about the possibility of what you could achieve. I had to find out. But closer to the day my motivation came from enjoyment.

"It was the passion and identity of our young crew. It was an awesome team to be a part of, and that brought me my motivation. Nothing was going to stop us and that was all I needed."

