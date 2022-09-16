Sam Nunn is well aware of the prestige that comes with being part of a British menâ€™s four but refuses to be weighed down by history as his quartet look to write their own story.

The Bexleyheath rower, 25, is part of an all-new crew who are ultimately looking to return Britain to the Olympic podium in the discipline, with a run of five straight golds ended by a fifth-placed finish in Tokyo.

The upcoming World Championships are a key marker on the road to Paris and Nunn will arrive full of confidence having helped the four become European champions last month.

â€œEach race since has been a step in the right direction this season and Munich was the icing on the cake,â€ he said.

â€œAs a four, we are very open-minded about always trying to step on and find that one per cent extra.

â€œWeâ€™ve gone in with a fresh approach, weâ€™ve fixed a couple of small things and hopefully found a bit more speed. Weâ€™re looking forward to putting it all together at the Worlds.

â€œThereâ€™s no point dwelling on the past or getting sidetracked with what we â€˜mustâ€™ do.

â€œWe can only control what we can control, which is going out there, give everything weâ€™ve got and put our best performance down.

â€œIf thatâ€™s good enough on the day, brilliant, if itâ€™s not then we come back and look at things.

â€œWe are feeling confident and weâ€™re excited for the challenge of racing against the best in the world.â€

The fact Nunn is racing at all represents an achievement in itself, the Kent ace having overcome a bump in the road last winter which put his season in the balance.

â€œI had a pretty serious hip operation in November so spent the first six months of the season going through a rigorous rehabilitation programme to get my strength and fitness back,â€ he said.

â€œIâ€™m very proud to be heading to a World Championships, considering the team and doctors may not have thought Iâ€™d make it.

â€œIâ€™m really pleased with how the seasonâ€™s gone so far - it has been really exciting and the ball is rolling in the right direction.

â€œHopefully itâ€™s a snowball effect and we can keep building.â€

