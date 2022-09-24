Worcester's Giedre Rakauskaite helped Great Britain make more para-rowing history at the World Championships.

The Paralympic champion romped to victory alongside debutant Frankie Allen in the PR3 women's pair in Racice, Czech Republic.

It was a third world title for Rakauskaite, 31, but her and Britain's first in the event, which is not on the Paralympic programme.

She said: "I think we managed to stay calm and consistent. We managed to better our race plan from the heat a couple of days ago.

"Frankie did really well with the steering, very straight, I loved it."

Rakauskaite and Allen opened up a three-second lead on Australian and Italian rivals within the first 500m of the 2000m race.

They were far stronger and longer than the other two boats in the final and extended to claim victory by a yawning 13-second margin, crossing the line in a time of 07:50.89.

Allen, 20, only joined Britain's unparalleled Paralympic squad this year and added global gold to August's European title.

She was fulsome in hailing the value of Rakauskaite's experience.

Allen said: "I think especially for my first races it was really helpful to have Gierdre with me.

"I got myself so worked up about it and overthinking it. She calms me down so much - I'm there babbling away and she just flattens it all out.â€

The pair will now step into the all-conquering British PR3 mixed coxed four who have won every available world title since 2013.

They will be joined by Oliver Stanhope, Edward Fuller and Morgan Baynham-Williams, who is deputising for regular cox Erin Kennedy while she undergoes chemotherapy.

Rakauskaite believes her and Allen's feats in the pair will help the four's attempts to continue their incredible unbeaten streak.

She said: "Doing both events is a refreshing challenge. It really helps with the training and then going back into the four.

"There's a lot more independence and we're so strong as a squad we can always mix and match with the pair."

