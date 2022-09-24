Graeme Thomas insists he is not reading too much into a tough semi-final which saw him claim a coveted spot in the men's single sculls final at the World Championships.

The Preston rower came home in a time of 6:45.29, behind 2019 champion Oliver Zeidler, while Kiwi Jordan Parry claimed the last spot in Sunday's final by finishing third.

Thomas, 33, has continued his fine run since moving to the solo vessel having enjoyed a glittering career in men's quad and is now eyeing a maiden individual honour on the water.

The Agecroft RC ace believes the nature of the semi-final line-up left the door open for an upset and admitted he was ultimately relieved to come through unscathed.

"I thought it was a bit more unknown, this semi-final," Thomas said. "I was up against guys that haven't raced all season that seem to be having good regattas, so I got pushed hard.

"New Zealand and Japan are always looking strong and Ollie from Germany has had a good finals.

"The main objective is to get in the final so I'm not going to read too much into all the different ways it played out, It's nil-nil again on Sunday and hopefully I can find a little bit more."

Sunday's final will see the multiple European medallist tussle with opponents who occupied the top two steps of the single sculls podium at last summer's Olympics.

And despite seeing off both Kjetil Borch of Norway and Tokyo champion, Stefanos Ntouskos of Greece, in his run to the final, Thomas knows he will depend on the support he has enjoyed in getting to the showcase.

"They want to come and see me," Thomas added of his friends and family who have made the trip to the Czech Republic. "They know my ambition so they want to come and see me compete in the big final, anything else would have been a disappointment.

"So, it's nice for them and they can feel happy knowing that I'm happy."

