SAMANTHA REDGRAVE got her European Championship campaign off to the perfect start and roared – bring on the final.

The Gateshead rower, 27, won her women's four heat alongside Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar and Rebecca Shorten on the opening day of the multi-sports championship in Munich to progress to Saturday's showpiece.

Redgrave's boat crossed the line in a time of 7:11.95 to triumph over Romania, Italy, France and Spain at Munich's Olympic Regatta Centre.

The quartet navigated some blustery German conditions and believe they're peaking at the perfect time ahead of this weekend's finale.

Redgrave said: "It was a nice wind, that's for sure.

"We're feeling good and confident - we liked how we rowed in that headwind and how we managed it.

"I think we're looking forward to the final - we need to keep or heads switched on and stay calm and collected.

"We're happy with that – we've got little things to work on but that's the same with every race.

"Bring on the final."

For the second edition in 2022, the innovative multi-sports European Championship brings together the existing championships of the continent's leading sports into one event that elevates the champions of Europe.

And Redgrave has every chance of grabbing one of the 177 gold medals on offer after her opening day display.

Rowing kicked off the 11-day German bonanza on Thursday morning, with cycling, gymnastics and sport climbing also featuring.

Athletics gets underway at Munich's iconic Olympic Stadium on Monday while triathlon, canoe sprint, table tennis and beach volleyball also star in the revamped event.

Redgrave is buzzing to be part of it and after booking his place in the A Final, added: "It's really cool.

"It's nice to be alongside other sports that we follow - I'm a big athletics fan so to do that at the same time and know we're part of the same Championships is really fun.

"I'm hoping that we mighty get a chance to go and see other sports - we don't get that at other Championships.

"It's nice to see us alongside other popular sports and I'm excited to watch some of the other stuff – it's good to take your mind off things.

"Munich is really cool. It's everyone's dream to go to the Olympics and to see the rings here.

"You can see it's been set up for a lot of people – with a massive grandstand. I'm really excited."

The multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, featuring Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Rowing, Sport Climbing, takes place 11th-21st August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics Games in the German city.

