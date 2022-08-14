Lucy Glover and Britainâ€™s quadruple scullers waltzed to European Championship glory then roared â€“ bring on the Worlds.

Warrington rower Glover, 23, joined forces with Jess Leyden, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw to beat the Netherlands in Munich on a super Saturday for British Rowing.

Their gold medal marked one of four won by Britain on the day â€“ including three in a row â€“ as the womenâ€™s quadruple scullersâ€™ dominant display built further momentum ahead of next monthâ€™s World Championships in Racice.

The British crew revelled in their German victory but admit emulating their exploits in the Czech Republic remains their No.1 priority.

Glover said: "It feels great.

"It was a team effort with the rhythm but we stuck to our plan and had each otherâ€™s backs from start to finish for the whole regatta, so it was a great team effort."

Brayshaw, 29, added: "Itâ€™s amazing and Iâ€™m absolutely buzzing â€“ I want to cry.

"But this makes me so hungry for the World Championships in September.

"I actually canâ€™t wait and now, Iâ€™m so hungry for it.

"Iâ€™m so happy and itâ€™s so surreal to win today."

For the second edition in 2022, the multi-sports European Championships bring together the existing championships of the continentâ€™s leading sports into one event that elevates the champions of Europe.

Rowing kicked off the 11-day German bonanza on Thursday morning, with cycling, gymnastics and sport climbing also featuring.

Athletics gets underway at Munichâ€™s iconic Olympic Stadium on Monday while triathlon, canoe sprint, table tennis and beach volleyball enter the fray across staggered days.

Exactly 177 gold medals are on offer at the event and Glover was thrilled to get her hands on one after a dominant German display.

Britain breezed past Switzerland in Thursdayâ€™s heats as a time of 7:09.73 marked them out as the team to beat the Saturdayâ€™s final.

And they delivered when the pressure was on to down the Dutch, Ukrainians, Swiss, Italians and Germans to be crowned champions of Europe in style.

Britain also grabbed golds in the menâ€™s and womenâ€™s four and menâ€™s eight events on a memorable day at Munichâ€™s 1972 Olympic Regatta Centre.

Anderson added: â€œWeâ€™ve had quite a disruptive season â€“ weâ€™ve had different combinations but weâ€™ve just tried to keep it simple and get as much out of it as possible.

"We had two solid races here and we're four very happy girls."

