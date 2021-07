Rowing

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'That was the best I had today' - Despondent Victoria Thornley reflects on fourth-placed finish

Great Britain's Victoria Thornley missed out on a first single sculls medal for Team GB, finishing fourth at Tokyo 2020. It is Team GB's best finish in any single sculls final at an Olympics, and Thornley confessed she felt bronze was the best she could achieve.

00:01:25, 3 minutes ago