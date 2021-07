Rowing

Tokyo 2020 - GB seal silver in hectic quadruple sculls final

Team GB claimed silver in a chaotic and thrilling men's quadruple sculls showdown at Tokyo 2020. The British team of Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont led for much of the race. However, after a disastrous start, the Dutch rallied to take gold as Team GB held off a late push from the Australians.

00:00:54, 3 hours ago