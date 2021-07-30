Great Britain failed to defend their Olympic men's eight title, taking bronze in the final rowing event at Tokyo 2020.

New Zealand's octet powered their way to a brilliant victory, with Germany just holding on ahead of a surging Great Britain to take a narrow silver medal.

Led by coxswain Henry Fieldman, the British octet finished only third at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Great Britain only qualified for the final via the repechage having finished last in their heat.

They saved their best performance for the final, and began the race well, rowing with rhythm and powerful strokes.

Yet as New Zealand pressed clear, Germany passed the British team, too, and despite an acceleration at the last, finished just over a tenth of a second behind the Germans.

Capping a successful day for the nation after Emma Twigg's gold in the single sculls, New Zealand's winning time was 5:24.64.

Germany finished in 5:25.60, with Great Britain (5:25.73) close behind.

Sbihi took gold in the coxless four in Rio five years ago, and also won a bronze in the men's eight at London 2012.

This Olympics marks Team GB's worst rowing performance at an Olympics since Sydney 2000.

Great Britain took only a bronze (Men's Eight) and silver (quadruple sculls) away from the Sea Forest Waterway.

In the Women's Eight, Canada secured a brilliant gold medal ahead of New Zealand and China as the USA surprisingly missed out on a medal.

Coxswain Kristen Kit guided her team to a first Olympic title in the event since 1992 in a time of 5:59.13.

Canada's coxswain Kristen Kit celebrate the victory of her rowing team in the women's eight final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Canada began fast, establishing an early lead in the opening 500 metres and were able to hold off the fast finishing New Zealand squad (6:00.04).

China (6:01.21) also ended the race strongly, recording the fastest time over the last quarter of the race to push defending champions the USA into fourth place.

