Helen Glover and Polly Swann finished just outside a medal spot in the women’s pair as New Zealand won gold in a thrilling race.

The British duo had high hopes for a medal with Glover aiming to win her third Olympic gold after returning to the sport following a lengthy break to have children.

New Zealand's Kiwis Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler played a calculated game that paid off exactly as they planned as they crossed the line in 6:50.19, with Russia taking silver and Canada winning bronze just ahead of GB.

The Greeks and Canada started quickest in the race, with Glover and Swann not quite getting the rapid start they would have liked.

Great Britain, Russia and New Zealand were just about keeping pace with early leaders Canada but going under the bridge saw the Kiwis beginning to close gap.

New Zealand had set a new world best in their semi-final but at the halfway point Great Britain were in third, just 2.50seconds behind the Canadians.

Powerful and flawless rowing edged the Kiwis in front for the first time at the 1500m mark and suddenly the ROC sped past GB into medal position.

The Russians were moving the quickest in the water and Glover and Swann were scrambling to respond in the final lengths.

There was half a boat length to make up, but Russia and Canada were able to hold off Glover and Swann to make the podium.

GB crossed the line in 6:54.96 with Canada pair Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer pipping them to a bronze medal with a time of 6:52.10.

“That was calculated to perfection, they looked unflappable,” Gillian Lindsay said of the Kiwis on Eurosport commentary.

Full on effort and full respect to Glover and Swann. They threw absolutely everything at it and just in the final stages didn’t quite have anywhere to go to haul themselves up in bronze medal position.

