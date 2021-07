Rowing

Tokyo 2020 - ‘It’s surreal but we can hold our heads high’ – Glover after going agonisingly close in pairs final

Helen Glover and Polly Swan just fell short of a podium finish in the women's pairs after finishing fourth. The GB duo were medal hopefuls but Glover was in reflective mood after the race. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:13, 2 hours ago