Team GB’s Helen Glover and Holly Swann finished third in the second heat of the women’s pair at the Sea Forest Waterway, registering a time of 7:23.29 over 2000 metres, enough to secure a spot in Tuesday’s semi-final. Australia’s Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre finished in top spot, whilst Russia’s Elena Oriabinskaia and Vasilisa Stepanova came in second place.

“It’s good to progress to the next round, we both know there is more to come as it wasn’t a perfect row but I guess there’s definitely value in learning in the early rounds,” said Glover.

“We are open to what is coming next. We know we have done better in training, it would be more frustrating if we had a perfect row and didn’t have anything to improve on.”

It’s always good to win the first round, sometimes that’s not how it happens but people still come away as Olympic champions.

"We have dealt well with how the race went and we are ready to learn and progress.”

Emily Craig and Imogen Grant (GBR) also made progress in their lightweight women’s double sculls event, finishing second out of six in the third heat with a time of 07:03.29.

Despite some success in earlier races, it was a mixed day for Team GB rowers. The women’s four team missed out on an automatic route to the final, and will instead battle it out in the repechage rounds. Netherlands, China, Australia and Ireland all secured a lane in the final.

It was more Team GB progress for the men’s four team, though. They topped their heat with an impressive time of 5:55.36 that saw them head straight for the final. Australia, USA and Italy are the nations that will automatically join them.

Great Britain’s men and women eight teams had disastrous starts, both finishing last in their heat’s and will face a repechage round to determine their fate.

The lightweight men’s double sculls heats saw Germany, Italy Ireland, Czech Republic, Norway and Belgium all advance to the semi-finals, whilst the remaining nations will head for the repechage rounds.

In the men’s pair heats, Romania, Australia and Croatia all won their heats and led the way to Tuesday’s semi-final. Second placed nations Netherlands, Italy and Denmark will join them, as will third placed finishers Serbia, New Zealand and Canada.

The women’s single sculls repechage event kicked off the day’s rowing action. Alejandra Alonso (PAR) and Yi-Ting Huang (TPE) qualified for tomorrow’s quarter-final stage.

Alsha Felice Chow (TTO) and Hyejeong Jeong (KOR) also advanced to the quarter-finals, coming out on top of the second repechage event. In the third and final women’s single sculls repechage event, Milena Venega Cancio (CUB) and Wing Yan Winne Hung (HKG) snatched the final two quarter-finals spots.

In the men’s repechage single sculls session, Quentin Antognelli (MON), Jan Fleissner (CZE) and Peter Purcell-Gilpin (ZIM) topped their groups and booked their place in the quarter finals alongside second placed Mohammed Al Khafaji (IRQ), Dara Alizadeh (BER) and Husseln Alireza (KSA).

Ekaterina Kurochkina and Ekaterina Pitirimova (ROC) qualified for the semi-finals as winners of the only women’s double sculls repechage, joined by Annekatrin Thiele and Leonie Menzel (GER), and Kristyna Fleissnerova and Lenka Antosova (CZE) whilst Chinese pair Xlaoxin Liu and Shuangmel Shen lost out.

There was less than a second in it between Germany and Lithuania in the men’s repechage double scull event. Marc Webber and Stephan Krueger (GER) narrowly beat Aurimas Adomavicius and Saulius Ritter (LTU), with both qualifying for the semi-finals along with Ronan Byrne and Phillip Doyle (IRL).

