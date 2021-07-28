Norway’s lightweight double sculls duo Norway’s Kristoffer Brun and Are Weierholt Strandli were capsized in shocking scenes at Tokyo 2020.

Conditions at the Sea Forest Waterway on Wednesday quickly deteriorated with rowers struggling to navigate the choppy waters and high winds.

But no incident was more shocking than when Norway’s Brun and Strandli ended up in the water.

Norway were competing in the semi-finals and were in second place on track to make the final when suddenly they were upended by the conditions.

Eurosport’s commentary team were shocked by the scenes, branding the conditions extreme” and calling for racing to be "postponed until tomorrow" before the lightweight boats took to the water.

Thankfully Norway's rowers were rescued and towed to safety once the race was over, but it was a heartbreaking end to their Olympic hopes.

While conditions were unpredictable, it was a mixed day for Team GB on the water.

Team GB won silver in the men’s quadruple sculls final – a race that was dominated by two teams falling victim to oar disasters.

There was heartbreak for the other men’s teams, with men’s coxless fours rowing themselves out of a silver medal and a medal altogether with a steering nightmare in the final lengths.

Graeme Thomas and John Collins too just missed out on a medal in the double sculls after finishing fourth.

