Argentina produced an extraordinary win over South Africa to reach the semi-finals of the Rugby 7s at the Tokyo Olympic Games despite being down to five players by the end of the match.

The Argentine side went a man down in the first half and a second-half yellow card saw them reduced to five late on. But remarkably they held on to beat South Africa 19-14.

They will need another remarkable performance on Wednesday if they are to make the final, with Argentina scheduled to face defending champions and pre-tournament favourites Fiji in the last four.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 - New Zealand vs Canada - Rugby 7 Quarter Final - Olympic Highlights 40 MINUTES AGO

Argentina celebrate reaching the last four of the Rugby 7s Image credit: Getty Images

The traditionally free-flowing Fijians have been most notable for the quality of their defensive game in Japan, and they showed off that quality by denying Australia a single point in their 19-0 quarter-final win.

The other semi-final will see New Zealand face Team GB for a spot in the Olympic final.

New Zealand had few scares in their comfortable 21-10 over Canada, but the British squad were made to work far harder for their own spot in the last four.

GB lost captain Tom Mitchell to injury early in the game and were caught cold by the USA, who ran in three first-half tries to race into a 21-0 lead.

The British pulled one back just before the break and proceeded to dominate the second half of the match, forcing the Americans into a number of errors and holding out late on to complete a 26-21 win.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 - Great Britain vs United States - Rugby 7 Quarter Final - Olympic Highlights 43 MINUTES AGO