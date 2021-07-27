Defending Olympic rugby sevens champions Fiji looked in ominous form as they cruised past Great Britain at Tokyo 2020.

In a rematch of the Rio de Janeiro 2016 final, five Fijian tries powered Gareth Baber's side to a 33-7 victory that secured top spot in Pool B.

It was a statement performance from the Pacific Islanders and a first sign of their top form at these Games.

Great Britain had kept both Canada and Japan scoreless on the first day of competition at Tokyo Stadium, but struggled to combat Fiji's typically creative offloading game.

Individual errors also cost Tony Roques' side, who also lacked power carriers to combat the Fijian defensive intensity.

Asaeli Tuivuaka started the scoring two and a half minutes into the Pool B clash with Sireli Maqala crossing soon after.

And when Jiuta Wainiqolo, one of this brilliant Fijian squad's new stars, burst away down the right-hand side to score a brilliant long-range solo score, the lead had swelled to 19 on half-time.

An error from Great Britain deep in their own 22 allowed Tuivuaka to pounce and score his second soon after the restart to all but put the game out of sight.

While Ben Harris scored a second-half consolation, Aminiasi Tuimamba completed the scoring as the full-time hooter blared, unselfishly allowed a clear run for the line by Sireli Maqala after the youngster had charged down a desperate fly-hack by Team GB.

The result means that Fiji finish top of the pool with maximum points.

Great Britain will join them in the quarter-finals having finished second, while Canada's earlier victory over Japan may also be enough for the North Americans to qualify as one of the two best third-place group finishers.

Team GB, captained by Tom Mitchell, again took a knee before the start of the fixture.

