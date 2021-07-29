Imagine the discomfort of having your hair yanked while running at full speed.

Canada’s Charity Williams knows the pain all too well after it happened to her during a rugby sevens match at Tokyo 2020 in a shocking incident.

The 24-year-old, a bronze medallist from Rio 2016, picked up the ball inside her own 22 and set off in pursuit of the try-line during the match with Brazil in Pool B.

But opponent Bianca Silva had other ideas and, after failing to catch her legally, resorted to the dark arts to stop her.

“It’s a hair pull, that’s a yellow card offence,” said the referee as he quickly sent Silva to the sin bin with the scores tied at 0-0.

Ultimately, it didn’t matter. Canada put the incident behind them with Williams scoring the opening try in a resounding 33-0 win.

