Team GB suffered an agonising 26-19 defeat to France in the semi-finals of the Rugby 7s.

France threatened to run away with the contest when overwhelming GB early on, but Scott Forrest’s side fought back into the match.

The contest was in the balance in the final moments, but GB could not get the final score that would have forced extra time - and will now face Fiji for the bronze medal.

Tokyo 2020 Rugby W Semi-finals AN HOUR AGO

France won an early penalty and they converted in style as Anne-Cecile Ciofani brushed aside the challenge of Helena Rowland to cross for the opening try, which was converted by Caroline Drouin.

Seraphine Okemba has pace and power in abundance, a lethal cocktail in Sevens, and she picked up the ball with not much on, only to beat a tackle and turn on the afterburners for a second try.

Jasmine Joyce has been a shining light for Team GB at Tokyo 2020 and she broke through a relentless French line to streak away for their opening try towards the end of the first half.

Kicking is an underrated skill in Sevens, and Jade Ullutule delivered a textbook example when sending the ball across the field for Coralie Bertrand to cross the tryline.

Blink and you miss it in Sevens, and in first-half injury time Joyce received the ball on the left wing and dashed clear to cut the deficit to 21-12 at the interval.

France capitalised on an error from Abbie Brown at the start of the second half, and Ciofani collected a pass to score her second try of the contest.

Hannah Smith crossed the tryline with two and a half minutes to go to make it a seven-point game and set up a grandstand finish.

France gave up a series of penalties as their play became ragged, but GB could not capitalise and a penalty conceded as the clock ticked down handed the win to France.

The first semi-final ended in dramatic fashion, as New Zealand scored a winning try by Gayle Broughton in extra-time to secure a thrilling 22-17 victory over Fiji.

---

