Team GB missed out on women's rugby sevens bronze for the second Olympic Games in succession, losing 21-12 to Fiji in the third place match at Tokyo 2020, as New Zealand claimed gold by beating France 26-12.

Just like the men's side, they were given a shot at a place on the podium after losing their semi-final to France, but they were left with too much work to do after going 14-0 down in the first half.

Fiji's star player Alowesi Nakoci scored the opening try in the first few minutes, and the lead was doubled with another from the number 10, before Megan Jones gave GB hope with a score near the corner.

Tokyo 2020 GB narrowly denied by France in Sevens semi-finals 7 HOURS AGO

Reapi Ulunisau extended the lead for the Pacific Islanders, and although Jones gave them hope with another try with less than two minutes to play, it was too late.

It is heartbreak for Britain, whose teams have been through turmoil in the past year. The Rugby Football Union pulled funding last summer, before a coalition of partners came together to reinstate it for the rest of the Games cycle - but the future is now very uncertain.

'Magnificent' Fiji belt out emotional song after winning rugby gold

The defeat also follows a similar opportunity at Rio 2016, when the women's team were beaten 33-10 by Canada in the bronze medal match. But for Fiji, it is the country's third ever Olympic medal - following successive golds for the men's sevens squad.

New Zealand have their hands on a sought-after gold after the rugby-loving nation produced a dominant performance over France to upgrade their silver from Rio 2016. The Black Ferns took an early lead and after France pulled a try back, they reeled off three straight scores to go clear.

France pulled a try back, but the New Zealanders pulled clear again to secure a place on top of the podium.

--

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Rugby W Semi-finals 7 HOURS AGO