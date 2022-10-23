It has been 14 years since Ireland last made it out of the group stage of the Rugby League World Cup so five-eighth Luke Keary knows just what is on the line against Lebanon on Sunday.Â

A convincing 48-2 win over Jamaica was a dream start for the Wolfhounds, but the challenge is about to get a great deal trickier against Lebanon in Leigh.Â

Ad

The Cedars trailed just 18-12 approaching the midway point of the second half in their opening clash with New Zealand, until some Joey Manu magic swung the game in favour of the Group C favourites.Â

Rugby League Rugby League World Cup: Fit-again Olds seizing unexpected opportunity 8 HOURS AGO

Despite that, it was an indication of just what a threat Lebanon pose, and Keary and his teammates have been circling this clash for a while.Â

He explained: "The Lebanon game, they obviously have some class players and we know that we need to win that game to make the quarter-finals.Â

"We've got a fair way to go, we've ticked that first box but still have a big challenge in front of us.Â

"We mapped out Jamaica and Lebanon as our two big ones and we understand as a team that we need to tick those two off.Â

"We will get New Zealand at the end but this is our big one this week and it's going to be exciting."Â

NRL veteran Keary previously represented Australia on two occasions back in 2018, before making his Ireland debut in the Jamaica win.Â

And after earning Player of the Match honours for his display, there was no hiding the pride at what he has achieved.Â

He added: "Playing for Ireland is always something I've wanted to do as a kid. It's something I've always been proud of and my dad's been proud of.Â

"It's been a part of our family since I was born and there's something that makes you smile when you finally get to represent this country.Â

"I may not have been born there but there's something special about having that link and being proud of that heritage."Â

Despite their impressive showing in their opener, the one black mark for Lebanon was a red card for Wests Tiger Adam Doueihi, who is now suspended for this crunch encounter.Â

Khaled Rajab has come in to replace him, with even greater responsibility now falling to skipper Mitchell Moses.Â

But for coach Michael Cheika, there were enough positives to take from the New Zealand game ahead of what looks like a winner-takes-all clash.Â

Cheika said: "Ireland won and they look like they're a pretty solid team. It's going to be a really good challenge for us. We built a lot of good foundations against New Zealand that we want to see in our side and the way we play and how we want people to see us.Â

"For me personally, I've enjoyed it, I'm learning a lot and hopefully I am contributing to the fellas enjoying their game and making them a little bit better as the tournament goes on."

The Rugby League World Cup promises to be the biggest, best and most inclusive event in the sport's 127-year history with men's, women's and wheelchair teams competing in 61 games across 21 venues throughout England. Tickets are available viaÂ rlwc2021.com/tickets

Sportsbeat 2022

Rugby League Meninga: Half-back conundrum unsolved as Cleary makes case 11 HOURS AGO