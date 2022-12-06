England have sacked head coach Eddie Jones nine months before the start of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Jones won his first 17 matches in charge of England after taking over in 2015 and took the team to the 2019 World Cup final.

But they have managed just five wins from 12 matches this year and only beat Japan across four autumn internationals.

"I am pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching the team's performance in the future," said Jones.

"Many of the players and I will no doubt keep in touch and I wish them all well in their future careers."

Forwards coach Richard Cockerill will lead the team on an interim basis.

England’s next match is at home against Scotland in the opening round of the 2023 Six Nations on February 4. The 2023 World Cup in France starts in September.

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney praised Jones' "huge contribution" to English rugby.

"He has the highest win ratio of any previous England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches," said Sweeney.

"I am grateful to Eddie for all he has done for England across many areas of the game and the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team.

"He has provided the panel with astute insight and meaningful lessons that will support the team performance going forward."

Leicester's Steve Borthwick is reportedly one of the leading contenders to replace Jones.

