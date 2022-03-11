Ben Youngs made history against Wales in Round 3 of the Guinness Six Nations and for one of his former Leicester Tigers teammates, it is his ability to stay calm under pressure that has been the key to his longevity.

In the 23-19 win over the Welsh, Youngs became the all-time record holder for most caps for Englandâ€™s menâ€™s team, moving clear of Jason Leonard.

Ad

And Leonardo Ghiraldini, a Test centurion for Italy and teammate of Youngs at Tigers, was fulsome in his praise of the scrum-half.

Rugby Ghiraldini admits Italy need to pick up results quickly AN HOUR AGO

Ghiraldini, who spent two seasons at Leicester from 2014 to 2016, said: â€œHeâ€™s a legend, an absolute legend. Heâ€™s just such a good guy, really calm and quiet and a funny guy in the changing room. Heâ€™s always smiling, even before the games.

â€œYou get the impression that he never feels the pressure in the games. He has a crucial role, playing nine. When I was playing in Leicester it was tough to play nine. Because you have a pack of forwards that want to keep the ball and you have so many characters and leaders but he was always calm.

â€œWhen I played against him, you could see his ability to enjoy rugby. Even at international level, he just wanted to enjoy it.

â€œIf you see him in the street, you canâ€™t imagine that heâ€™s an international rugby player. Heâ€™s a normal guy physically but he puts in the work behind the scenes.

â€œI remember in Leicester he would stop after training to work on his kicking game or doing more shuttles. He probably still doesnâ€™t do a lot of gym but he puts in the work. Heâ€™s such a good guy to play with and against.â€

Ghiraldini, who called time on his own career in 2021, will be in Rome on Saturday when Italy take on Scotland as the Azzurri pay tribute to their own centurions.

The hooker, who won 107 caps for his country, is one of nine players to have reached 100 appearances for Italy, eight men and scrum-half Sara Barattin who has done so for Italy women.

Only Sergio Parisse, who is on club duty, will be absent as the centurions are honoured with a special cap recognising their services to the game in Italy.

Ghiraldini added: â€œIâ€™m very happy to be involved. When we talk about rugby, this is the legacy that you want to leave. When you represent your country itâ€™s a huge responsibility.

â€œIf you play more than 100 games itâ€™s fantastic. I donâ€™t like too much celebration of this but you know that you are part of a family.

â€œIn the changing room at the Stadio Olimpico they have all the players who played for the national team and it has the name and the number of the player. You see that you are small part of a big family.â€

Rugby Ghiraldini excited to join centurions in Rome 20 HOURS AGO