The roar of their first crowds in over a year will surely send shivers down the spines of players in the four clubs competing in Saturday's Allianz Premier 15 semi-finals.

Reigning champions Saracens Women take on Loughborough Lightning while Harlequins Women will face Wasps Ladies in a London derby. With both matches live on the BT Sport app, there's no excuse to miss out on some of the finest rugby this country has to offer.

Here's what to look out for this weekend, whether you're one of the lucky ticketholders or catching the matches from your sofa.

Rugby 2027 World Cup bid a 'light on the hill' for Australia - Eales 4 HOURS AGO

Harlequins v Wasps – KO: 12:30pm

England's top forwards will take on their best backs as Harlequins' experienced front row come up against the pace of Wasps' backline at Twickenham Stoop.

Wasps fly-half Meg Jones could cement her place as this season's top scorer, with her 108 points currently putting her ten ahead of Saracens' Zoe Harrison.

Quins have conceded 92 points at home, the fewest of any team and 36 fewer than third-placed Wasps with 128.

Last time out, full-back Ellie Kildunne crossed twice for Wasps as they beat Bristol Bears 62-12, while Jess Breach scored a hat-trick as Quins won 67-0 against DMP Durham Sharks.

Just one point separated Quins and Wasps the last time they met, with Lagi Tuima converting a late penalty to hand Harlequins the victory, so expect a close score line here, too.

That win started a six-game unbeaten run for Quins, which the rebounding Wasps quickly answered by winning all five of their remaining games.

Hooker - and former Wasp - Amy Cokayne was the only player to score a try in both meetings this season, so the forwards could decide this match.

Key to victory

Quins must use the return of their dedicated fans and capitalise on the home field advantage that's worked so well for them, while if Wasps want to reach their first final, they would do well to keep Cokayne - and the Stoop faithful - quiet.

Saracens v Loughborough Lightning – KO: 14:30pm

Two-time champions Saracens hope to spoil Loughborough's dreams of contesting a maiden final.

The showdown at the StoneX Stadium could also decide this season's top try scorer. Loughborough hooker Lark Davies is leading the way with 19, with Saracens' May Campbell just two behind.

Six Nations Player of the Championship Poppy Cleall is raring to play in front of fans and she could be up against her England captain and fellow No.8 Sarah Hunter.

England vice-captain Emily Scarratt and Scotland skipper Rachel Malcolm give Lightning a solid leadership presence.

Malcolm is part of a strong Scottish contingent at Loughborough including Rhona Lloyd, Helen Nelson and Emma Wassell.

Lightning started the season with six straight wins but have struggled for form recently, losing three of their last five including a 38-29 defeat to Saracens.

Sarries, meanwhile, are undefeated in six games, last losing away to Wasps in February.

Undefeated Premier 15s play-off veterans Saracens must draw on their big match experience, while Loughborough will need to use their wealth of international experience to shock Sarries with their first home defeat of the season.

Rugby England Rugby and Simplyhealth join forces to launch trailblazing mental health initiative 14/05/2021 AT 10:04