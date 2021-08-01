World Rugby have announced that Kyle Sinckler has been cited for an alleged bite during Saturday's fiery second Test which saw the Springboks win 27-9.

The incident is alleged to have taken place during a ruck in the 64th minute at Cape Town Stadium.

If the citing is upheld at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, the British and Irish Lions prop would face a 12-week ban.

ULY 31: Kyle Sinckler of British & Irish Lions is tackled by Kwagga Smith and Herschel Jantjies of South Africa Springboks during the 2nd Test between Springboks and British & Irish Lions at FNB Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa Image credit: Getty Images

Sinckler is the only member of the squad to have been cited after a conflict-filled match which included several flashpoints.

Lions full-back and Scotland captain Stuart Hogg additionally faced claims which had "surfaced online" that he had bitten Willie le Roux during the Test.

Hogg responded to these accusations in a statement, "categorically" denying any foul play.

"I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation.

"I've always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game. Respect to the Springboks for their deserved win.

"The squad is hurting after the defeat, but it's all to play for next week. It's going to be a cup final and everyone's going to be up for it."

The two sides will next meet on Saturday August 7 in a series decider.