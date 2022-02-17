Wales coach Wayne Pivac was delighted his side were able to cling on to a tense 20-17 win over Scotland at Principality Stadium in Round 2 of the Guinness Six Nations. Scotland led 11-6 midway through the first half after Darcy Graham's try with Finn Russell and Dan Biggar trading two penalties, but after Tomas Francis' try, the sides went in level at half-time. In a second half where neither side was able to get their attacking game going due to excellent defence from their opposition, captain Biggar's drop goal proved to be the difference between the two sides. And Pivac praised both Biggar, who was making his 100th Test appearance alongside Jonathan Davies. Pivac said: "I was very happy that we got the win, the lads clearly weren't happy with last week. "We improved in every area and are very pleased with the three-point win. "We talked a little bit before hopping on the bus,Foxy (Jonathan Davies) and Biggar getting to 100 Tests, only special players get to do that, and Dan for me epitomises what you want on the rugby field, he fights for every inch and doesn't give an inch. "With the match officials he's brilliant too, and I was very glad he was able to get the win." It was fitting that it was Biggar's drop goal that decided the contest, and the Wales captain believed it was one of his best wins. He said: "This was one of the best wins I've had in the Wales shirt, it was a really, really special day with my son on at the end." And regarding the decision to take the drop goal when Wales were on the front foot proved to be the correct one as the home side went on to win, and Biggar confirmed it was a tactical decision to take control of the game. He said: "It just enabled us to play a territory-based game rather than a possession-based game which suited us to a tee.

"We had a lot of slack, but I almost preferred that,I always prefer to be given slack rather than praise." Pivac was particularly pleased that his side were able to finish the game strongly and hold out for the win. He added: "I'm really pleased because we had the whole bench on at the end, apart from Gareth Davies, so I'm just very pleased we were able to dominate without the ball. "From our point of view, we won't be getting ahead of ourselves, we've got two weeks before England and the priority over the next few days is just recovering from this one."

Ad

Rugby Wales edge past Scotland to open championship account AN HOUR AGO

Rugby George at the double as England down Italy in Rome AN HOUR AGO