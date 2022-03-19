France ended a 12-year wait for a Grand Slam victory with a battling win over England at Stade de France.

Fabien Galthie’s side played the best rugby through the course of the Six Nations, but still had to get the job done - after being pipped at the final hurdle by Wales 12 months ago.

England pushed them hard in Paris, but there was no heartbreak for France this time round as they claimed a 25-13 win.

Tries from Gael Fickou and Francois Cros had France in the ascendancy at the interval, but they were put under pressure in the second period by Eddie Jones’ England.

Freddie Steward cut the deficit and England continued to probe, but Galthie’s side have shown an iron will in defence this year and they kept repelling England’s threat.

And Galthier has a magician in his ranks in the shape of Antoine Dupont, and he popped up to collect a flicked pass before darting clear of two tackles and finishing under the posts to ease French nerves and set them up for Grand Slam success.

The Stade de France celebrated wildly when Gregory Alldritt kicked the ball into touch as the clock ticked past 80 minutes.

Ireland’s win over Scotland earlier in the day meant France could not slip up, but the Irish win proved in vain.

Italy finished bottom of the table, but their campaign ended on a positive note with a 22-21 win over Wales in Cardiff.

