The sky is the limit for Worcester Warriors as they embark on a new Allianz Premier 15s season, says Vicky Laflin.

The women's side have this week secured crucial funding to continue to play until at least Christmas, which ensures that rugby will be played at Sixways.

The Warriors begin their campaign away with a tricky match-up against last season's beaten semi-finalists Harlequins on Sunday before welcoming Sale Sharks a week later.

"No game is ever an easy start, the start of the season is always challenging and we've just got to front up," the winger said.

"We've got to really turn up to this game and just play our game and then we can really show them who Worcester is and what we've been through together as a team.

"We need to be turning up every single game, that's something we often lacked last season, having a full 80 minute match.

"Then we can really show everyone our full potential and not leave stuff on the pitch. Then I think we can really push top of the table."

An uncertain future did not dampen Laflin and her side's resolve who put full faith in a club that has always been there for them.

She added: "As a squad, I think we've done really well to focus on ourselves more than anything, we trusted our coaching staff and our team around us.

"But it is a massive weight off, we were always hoping for this and I think it just shows everyone was doing the right thing.

"We were just trusting that those around us are working hard, and they got what we needed and we're here to play now.

"That's behind us, we've moved on from it and we worked hard to get where we are, so we want to focus on the rugby."

Worcester's captain Lyndsay O'Donnell drew on the resilience that saw her return to the Scotland set-up 1850 days after her last appearance.

And she echoes Laflin's hope that her side will be high-flying this season.

She said: "I'm a true believer in if you work hard enough, and you believe, you can achieve anything, and I think that that is the story of Worcester Warriors.

"It's taken a couple of years to get to where we are now, we've had a bit of a hiccup this season.

"But that belief and that drive to progress, be better rugby players, be better people, be a better squad, that is massive through our team and that's only going to continue to propel us."

