The British and Irish Lions’ series with South Africa will go to a decider after a fiery second Test which the Springboks won 27-9 at Cape Town Stadium.

With a player from each side in the sin-bin, the Lions led after a first half, as Dan Biggar’s three penalties outperforming Handre Pollard’s two.

But at the beginning of the second half, a try from Makazole Mapimpi gave the world champions a narrow two-point lead at the start of the second half.

South Africa continued to dominate as the second half progressed, with Pollard scoring three more penalties to further pull ahead of the Lions.

Lukhanyo Am's score secured victory for the Springboks, further putting the Lions in their place after the tourists won the first Test 22-17.

Reviewing the game, Lions head coach Warren Gatland said: “We’re disappointed with that second half, well done to South Africa

“We were happy at half-time, but couldn’t get any momentum in the second half.

“They did a good job slowing things down, we gave away some soft penalties.

“We’ll go back and train hard, we’ve been talking about staying tight and together.

It’s not going to be tough to get over, we just need to put that disappointment behind us.

“We’ve got a cup final next week, 1-1, so it’s pretty exciting really.”

The two sides will next meet on Saturday August 7 in a series decider.