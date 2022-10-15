Gareth Thomas says Wales' last-gasp victory against Scotland was the perfect way to settle into the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Keira Bevan's penalty - the final action of a nail-biting contest in Whangarei - saw Wales prevail 18-15 to start their campaign with a bang in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ad

Thomas, 48, knows better than most about World Cup action, having competed in four men's World Cups for Wales during his career - captaining his country at the 2007 tournament.

Rugby Gareth Thomas wants more 'uncomfortable' conversations about HIV 3 HOURS AGO

And he believes the opening victory will have helped Ioan Cunningham's squad find their feet in the tournament.

"Your first game in a World Cup in a pool - regardless of who you play against - it's really important to get a good performance, but in a tournament like the World Cup where it based solely around winning to get that first game as a win under your belt just settles you into the tournament," said Thomas, speaking during The Tackle HIV Myth Bus Tour which launched at the Cardiff Half Marathon on October 2 and is visiting Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and London to offer educational information on HIV as well as encouraging and offering testing advice, information and test kits to the public.

"It makes you feel like you've become part of the tournament when you look at the board and you've got points next to your name, and you're sitting in a decent position.

"Regardless of how you got those points, it really starts the tournament up for you.

"If you lose your first game you're possibly scrambling to start the tournament, you don't feel you've started the tournament until you get a victory.

"Performance-wise it probably could have been better, but the fact that they got the win, for them will be really important going into a very tough group with New Zealand and Australia to come in their pool.

"It was really important that they started with that victory."

The nature of the victory contrasted many other opening pool matches in the tournament which were one-sided, including England's 84-19 victory over Fiji.

Wales were winning until the 78th minute before Scotland star Megan Gaffney's 78th-minute try seemingly forced a draw, only for Bevan's penalty to seal victory the most dramatic of victories.

Thomas believes the euphoria of a late victory will aid Wales as they prepare to face hosts New Zealand this coming Sunday, before a meeting against Australia the weekend after.

Thomas added: "In a way sometimes when you win last-gasp, with the last kick of the game, it seems like there is more to celebrate sometimes than when you win like England did against Fiji.

"I think to have that last-gasp victory actually causes more of a celebration and has more of a sense of achievement around you as a squad going into the next game as it does if you had a 90-point victory."

Tackle HIV, a campaign led by Gareth Thomas in partnership with ViiV Healthcare and the Terrence Higgins Trust, aims to tackle the stigma and misunderstanding around HIV. Visit www.tacklehiv.org and follow @tacklehiv

Sportsbeat 2022

Rugby Wooden Spoon's Vets Fest 22 back with a bang in Birmingham 12/10/2022 AT 15:05