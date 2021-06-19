Offshore Team Germany and Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team have been confirmed as IMOCA and VO65 winners respectively at the first Ocean Race Europe in Genova, Italy.

With seven boats in the VO65 competition and five in the IMOCA 60, there was no obvious favourite heading into the final day.

In the VO65, Sailing Team Poland and The Austrian Ocean Race Project were pushed outside the committee boat end of the starting line, and each of AkzoNobel Ocean Racing, Ambersail-2, and Team Childhood I were required to restart.

Sailing Winning gambit in final hours sees Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team clinch leg three victory in Genova 17/06/2021 AT 13:14

However, Yoann Richomme’s Mirpuri Ocean Racing Team, the overall leaders, took advantage and built on their lead to take victory ahead of Team Poland on second, and AkzoNobel Ocean Racing in third.

“Job done. Mission accomplished,” said Richomme.

“I think we like to make things hard for ourselves. We lost the kite on the first hoist, and I thought we were going to end up getting passed by two boats. But we managed to get it back up in the air again.

“From the start we were leading – it was a tough one because all the boats around us were over the line, so it was quite tense.

“We could not have finished on a better note – winning this last coastal race here in Genoa. It was the best way for us to make sure we would win the event overall, so we are thrilled.

It was tighter in the IMOCA class, with a close finish between Offshore Team Germany - the eventual winners - and LinkedOut. The day’s winners 11th Hour Racing Team were unable to press home to secure a win for the tournament.

“I’m super-happy. I’ve prepared this team for four or five years and I’m so happy we managed to do so well,” Offshore’s Robert Stanjek said.

The Ocean Race: The ultimate test of endurance since 1973

“My idea to build a successful team for The Ocean Race was to combine Olympic sailors with offshore experienced sailors and this is what we executed and it proved to be successful. We’re getting stronger every day, there are no egos on board, everyone is listening and it’s a good learning atmosphere. I’m very proud of the team.

“We learned heaps about the boat, about the profile of the race, how to manage the watch system on board, communications; it’s much more than just getting the win, we are taking a lot of lessons home with us.”

The Ocean Race Europe - Final standings

IMOCA

1. Offshore Team Germany -- 16 points

2. 11th Hour Racing Team -- 15 points

3. LinkedOut -- 14 points

4. CORUM L' Epargne -- 7 points

5. Bureau Vallée -- 5 points

VO65

1. Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team -- 21 points

2. Sailing Poland -- 17 points

3. AkzoNobel Ocean Racing -- 17 points

4. Team Childhood I -- 12 points

5. The Austrian Ocean Race Project -- 10 points

6. Viva México -- 9 points

7. AmberSail-2 -- 9 points

Genova Coastal Race Results

IMOCA

1. 11th Hour Racing Team -- 3 points

2. Offshore Team Germany – 2 points

3. LinkedOut -- 1 point

4. CORUM L' Epargne

5. Bureau Vallée

VO65

1. Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team -- 3 points

2. Sailing Poland -- 2 points

3. Viva México -- 1 point

4. AkzoNobel Ocean Racing

5. Team Childhood I

6. AmberSail-2

7. The Austrian Ocean Race Project

Sailing Daily Fix - Ocean Race Europe : Episode 10 17/06/2021 AT 11:38