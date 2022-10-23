Northern Irish sailing star Erin McIlwaine believes support from Boost Drinks and SportsAid will catalyse her quest to reach the summit of her sport.

McIlwaine is one of several rising stars who will be supported by Boost Drinks' new partnership with SportsAid, which provides funding to the UK's best and brightest sporting prospects.

The sailor first received the one-off grant earlier this year and says it will play a vital role in her training over the next few months.

"The money Boost Drinks provide is invaluable," said McIlwaine, who benefits from financial support from Boost Drinks - a company born over 20 years ago with a vision of energising everybody in every way and is committed to supporting its local communities, whether this be fuelling them with its range of Sports, Energy, Iced Coffee, and Protein Drinks, or by getting more involved to help them achieve their goal.

"It helps with training, it helps with travelling and going and competing in events across the water.

"The support that Boost Drinks has provided will help me go to training camps across the water. We are planning on going to Portugal, which is the location of our targeted event in 2023, which is the FX European Championships.

"Being from such a small town and such a small yacht club, I never thought a brand as big as Boost Drinks with such a nationwidewide influence and involvement within sport would ever support me."

SportsAid supports over 1,000 athletes each year - in the early stages of their career - by providing them with a financial award to help towards training and competition costs.

This acts as a real motivational boost as it is often the first recognition they receive outside of their support network, with most of them relying heavily on their parents as they have no other funding.

These athletes are Great Britain's brightest sporting prospects, nominated to SportsAid by the national governing bodies of more than 60 sports based on set criteria from each.

The typical value of a SportsAid award is Â£1,000 with money generated through a combination of commercial partnerships, trust and charitable funds, and fundraising activities.

McIlwaine was previously reliant on financial support from family - something she is pleased that she no longer needs to worry about.

She added: "Before I was able to get the support from Boost Drinks, it was very much dependent on more family support and very localised, which obviously, as the training and competition costs ramp up throughout the year, won't be sustainable in the long run.

"Having the support of Boost Drinks has meant that I'll be able to continue the sport that I love, be able to buy the equipment that I need, go and attend training camps across the water, and just continue.

"It's invaluable. The family support will always be there - but a sponsorship from Boost Drinks has opened up a whole new opportunity for me."

