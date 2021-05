Sailing

The Ocean Race: The ultimate test of endurance since 1973

The Ocean Race has a rich history. Women have sailed as crewmembers since the race’s inception in 1973. In 1977 British sailor Clare Francis became the first female skipper in the race, while in the 1989-90 edition Tracy Edwards’ all-female campaign ‘Maiden’ won two legs of the race. In 2017-18, the Ocean Race introduced new rules leading to mixed-sex crews on every team.

00:01:33, an hour ago