Great Britain's Emma Wilson took the bronze medal in the RS:X Women’s race, with gold going to China’s Yunxiu Lu.

Victory in the medal race went to defending champion Charline Picon, but Lu’s third-placed finish was enough to secure gold.

Picon started the day in third, with Wilson occupying second, but the Frenchwoman turned that deficit around.

The conditions were fairly benign in Sagami Bay, and they played to Picon’s advantage as she made a rapid start on the upwind section and never looked in any danger.

At times Lu looked in trouble - as she repeatedly took breaks from pumping her sail - and on the second upwind section she had dropped to seventh place.

However, a wonderful layline heading towards the final upwind turn saw Lu move into third behind Picon and Wilson.

That position was good enough to secure gold and she ensured no other competitors were able to get past.

Picon took a look over her shoulder at the final turn, and it resulted in a despondent shake of the head as she saw Lu was in third. For Wilson, in what was her first Olympics, it was a wonderful result to claim third.

In the men's event, Britain's Tom Squires had an outside chance of a medal heading into the final race, but he ended up finishing seventh.

