Giles Scott survived an almighty scare to defend his Finn title at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Scott took the title in Rio, and he will be etched in history as the final winner of the Olympics Finn class as it will no longer feature after Tokyo.

He did it the hard way, after coming into the Medal Race with a huge advantage.

Scott had been utterly dominant through the event, and only an error would have prevented him from taking gold.

And on cue, Scott made a mistake at the start - a big one - as he crossed the line before the start and was forced to turn around and begin his race again.

A roar of frustration summed up Scott’s feelings, as he then gave chase to the rest of the field.

He made superb ground upwind to take the first mark in fourth, but he slipped back to seventh on the downwind section.

He turned at the third mark in sixth and that would not have been enough to take glory.

There was an almighty scramble after the final mark for the short concluding section, with Scott out of the medals at that stage as Hungary’s Zsombor Berecz - who started the day in second - had taken the lead.

Somehow, Scott made up places on the final section and crossed the line in fourth to secure gold.

Berecz claimed the silver, with bronze going to Spain's Joan Cardona Mendez.

