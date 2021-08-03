Anna Burnet and John Gimson claimed a silver medal for Great Britain in the Mixed Foiling Narca 17.

Italy duo Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti were in gold position heading into the Medal Race and snatched gold with ten points between them and second place GB.

The Brits were in second place at the start of the race and just needed to keep their nerve to stay on the podium.

At the third mark the GB team were in fifth place, still enough to win them a silver medal.

Argentina won the Medal Race with Denmark in second, the United States in third, France in fourth and coming up in fifth was Gimson and Burnet to take another medal for Team GB in sailing.

Italy were not far behind to claim the gold while Germany’s Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer crossed the line to win bronze.

Bithell and Fletcher came out on top in the Men’s Skiff 49er after overcoming a four-point gap between them and New Zealand in the Medal Race.

Scott got his Finn title off to the worst possible start with a false start, but the Olympic champion recovered to win gold.

Finn dominated the event a fourth-place finish in the final race, enough to secure GB’s sixth successive title in the boat.

GB’s run dates back to Sydney 21 years ago, but Tokyo 2020 is the last time the event will be on show at the Olympics.

