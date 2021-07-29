Team GB windsurfer Emma Wilson is guaranteed at least an Olympic bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 with just Saturday’s medal race to come.

The 22-year-old, who is competing in her first Olympics, sits second after the RS:X qualification phase with a 24-point lead over fourth and a maximum of 20 points on offer in the final event.

Wilson is also a contender for gold as she is only four points behind leader Yunxiu Lu of China.

She comes from decent windsurfing stock, as the daughter of Penny Wilson (née Way), who British sailing fans may remember competed at both Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. My coach told me and it’s an amazing feeling,” said Wilson.

I’ve watched the Olympics since I was a little kid and it’s always been a dream. And finally I haven’t come fourth as well which is so good because I’m sick of it.

“I’m super happy. One more race I can just give everything for and see what can happen.

“I want to ring my brother because he has been pushing me since I was a little kid as well. That’s gonna be cool.

“I kept my cool when it was tight. Obviously today was harder than any other day because I had to think more about the other people but I think I’m really proud of how I’ve approached the whole event.”

In the men’s RS:X, Tom Squires has an outside shot at a medal, as he is sixth heading into the final event, 14 points off the bronze medal position.

Elsewhere, reigning finn champion Giles Scott is on course to retain his Olympic title having secured two more race wins, leaving him top of the standings with four victories in the past two days.

Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell still lead the 49er class after 14th and third place finishes on what was meant to be a rest day.

Rio 2016 gold medallist Hannah Mills, now teamed up with Eilidh McIntyre following the retirement of Saskia Clark, moved up to second in the women’s 470 with a race win, while Luke Patience and Chris Grube are in the same position in the men’s equivalent, having finished second and fourth in today’s events.

Among the other medal hopes, John Gimson and Anna Burnet sit in second place in the Nacra 17 after a brilliant day of two victories and a second placed finish.

