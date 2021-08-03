Giles Scott says he felt the “greatest pressure of his career” to see out Great Britain’s dominance in the Finn class at Tokyo 2020.

Great Britain had claimed gold in the previous five Olympics, dating all the way to Sydney 21 years ago, and Tokyo would be the final time the event will be held at the Games.

“I made it by the skin of my teeth, it was properly to the wire, it was really tight. I tried to stay relaxed but I've never been involved in a boat race as close as that,” Giles said after the race.

It was mine to lose, if it had been any other race there was no way I'd go back. It's special.

"Since the America's Cup I've been sailing for three and a bit months, I was second at the Europeans and ninth at the Worlds but the target was the Olympics.

“We've had a few wobbles along the way but we've done it when we needed to.

“It's been a funny old year for everyone, I'm just pretty stoked.

“That's the greatest pressure of my career. It climbed throughout the race, that was full on.

“Sailing is so dependent on the wind, when the wind is in it's super exciting but in light conditions like that it's super close and a mind game, it comes down to centimetres and inches. Hopefully it provided some entertainment.

“The continues our domination and closes it out, we've won every gold since 2000, we own it.

“I'm so proud, there is such heritage in the Finn and it's a shame it's leaving the Games. To follow legends like Iain Percy and Ben Ainslie, they were my heroes growing up.”

---

