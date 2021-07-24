China have won the first gold medal at Tokyo 2020 as Yang Qian, 21, shot a final Olympic record of 251.8.

Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina was made to settle for silver after a tense 25-shot shoot-out which saw Qian clinch gold with the final shot of the event.

Galashina finished on 251.1 after shooting a low 8.9 with her last and most crucial shot, the worst of the 25 she took in total.

Tokyo 2020 ‘I’m absolutely devastated’ - Covid forces Team GB gold medal hope Hill out of Tokyo 2020 21/07/2021 AT 11:49

Nina Christen of Switzerland completed the first podium line-up at this Games with a score of 230.6 and will collect bronze.

Gold medal winner China's Yang Qian (C) stands on the podium between Russia's Anastasiia Galashina (L) and Switzerland's Nina Christen, after winning the women's 10m air rifle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Asaka Shooting Range in the Ne Image credit: Eurosport

Oceanne Muller (FRA) finished fifth, with Mary Carolynn Tucker (USA) in sixth place, followed by South Korean pair Eunji Kwon and Heemoon Park finishing seventh and eighth respectively.

Earlier this morning, Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad set a new Qualifying Olympic Record as she registered 632.9 to lead the standings, but eventually missed out on a podium finish coming in fourth place.

Team GB’s Seonaid McIntosh finished 12th in the 10m air rifle, but will be back in action next weekend in the 50m Air Rifle 3 positions.

China will be looking to improve on their 2016 medal haul in Rio where they finished third overall behind USA and Great Britain with 71 medals in total, made up of 26 gold, 19 silver and 26 bronze medals.

ASAKA, JAPAN - JULY 24: Qian Yang of Team China during practice before the 10m Air Rifle Women's event on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on July 24, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Image credit: Eurosport

Qian collected the first of seven available gold medals at the Games today. Others are up for grabs in Archery, Fencing, Judo, Road Cycling, Taekwondo, Weightlifting and the men's 10m air pistol event later on this morning.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Shooting star Hill added to Team GB Olympic squad 15/06/2021 AT 10:33