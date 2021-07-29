Matthew Coward-Holley secured Team GB’s first medal on Day 6 as he took bronze in the men’s trap at Tokyo 2020.

Coward-Holley struck 33 of 40 targets in the final, with Czech pair Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky left to scrap over gold.

The 2019 world champion hauled himself into gold-medal contention with 14 consecutive hits, but three misses in the next nine saw him drift out of contention.

Liptak and Kostelecky were still level after 40 rounds which led to a shoot off for gold. Kostelecky had won the title in Beijing back in 2008 but could not add a second gold to his collection as Liptak edged him out.

Coward-Holley, 26, had qualified second for the final and did not miss a clay in the last three rounds, but the man who was crowned European champion last month, could not quite find his very best form to push the Czech pair all the way.

The final comprises six shooters with 25 targets to hit before any of them are dismissed. Coward-Holley was tipped as a GB gold medal contender but a slow start saw him miss three of his first 10 targets. He battled back with 14 straight hits to surge back into contention with 21/25 seeing him in third as competitors began to bow out. He remained in bronze place after 30 shots and when Jorge Martin Orozco Diaz, the early pace-setter, was eliminated it left him guaranteed a place on the podium.

The bronze sees him emulate Ed Ling's achievement in the men's trap in Rio 2016.

