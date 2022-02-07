Short-track speed skating great Arianna Fontana made Italian sporting history as she ended Suzanne Schulting's bid for an individual clean sweep of Winter Olympic titles in Beijing by retaining her 500m gold with a display which showcased all of her experience.

Having already claimed silver in the mixed relay, she brought up her 10th career medal to go level with cross-country skier Stefania Belmondo as Italy's most decorated female Olympian, having won her first in Turin 16 years ago.

Ad

Nicknamed the L'Angelo Biondo (Blonde Angel), Fontana took the lead over Schulting with a lap to go and crossed the line first, bursting into tears and celebrating with her team before holding aloft the Italian flag. Canada's Kim Boutin rounded off the podium with bronze.

Beijing 2022 'Incredible, unbelievable, amazing' - Fontana adds to her legend with 500m gold 2 HOURS AGO

Schulting went into the Games having won every event she entered at the World Championships last year, but she had already crashed out of the mixed relay and in Fontana, she was going up against a 500m specialist.

The Dutch athlete set the tone with a dominant performance in her semi-final, opening up a huge lead right from the start to ease to victory, but it was Fontana who set the quickest time in the penultimate round, setting up an enticing decider.

The quicker time meant that Fontana had the advantage of having the inside line, but tension was raised even further when Fontana and Schulting touched on the opening lap, the Italian falling early enough for the race to be restarted.

'Incredible, unbelievable, amazing' - Fontana adds to her legend with 500m gold

A change of skates, and they were lining up again for a second attempt. This time, Schulting sped past Fontana from the start and looked to have the advantage but a window of opportunity was all that Fontana needed, and she took full advantage.

Heading to the bell for the final lap, the 31-year-old saw a gap and overtook on the inside lane, holding on to take an emotional victory.

Schulting, who now has three Olympic medals, has three more opportunities for victory - the 1000m, 1500m and 3000m relay.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Hungary's Liu disqualified as Ren takes dramatic 1000m gold 3 HOURS AGO