Hwang Dae-heon avoided the potential chaos of a stacked 1500m short-track speed skating final to take his first Winter Olympic gold in Beijing, with Team GB's Farrell Treacy coming ninth.

The four-time world champion emerged victorious ahead of Canada's Steven Dubois and Russian Semion Elistratov.

Britain's Treacy raced a sensible semi-final to reach the medal race, albeit in fortuitous circumstances. The 26-year-old was in contention for most of the race and finished fifth - but he was elevated to third after Canada's Charles Hamelin and China's 1000m champion Ren Ziwei were disqualified for an infringement.

A number of penalties meant that 10 athletes would compete in the final, which meant there was not only the potential for carnage - but there was also a slim hope of a medal for Treacy if luck went his way.

But the race was skated cleanly, with everyone staying on their feet, and the British skater found himself isolated at the back as a fierce battle was going on at the front.

Hwang came through strongest to take the win - his first Olympic gold and an upgrade on his 500m silver from PyeongChang 2018.

Canada's Dubois was one of the athletes who benefited from being put through by the judges, and he took full advantage to take silver ahead of Elistratov of the Russian Olympic Committee.

But reaching the final was a fine way for Treacy to end his Games, after he had an embarrassing debut when he finished his 1000m heat a lap too early - which he described as an "excruciating mistake".

Earlier, his British team-mate Kathryn Thomson was unable to progress from the 1000m heats.

