Polish short track skater Natalia Maliszewska has been unexpectedly released from Covid isolation hours before her qualifying race in a dramatic twist of events.

Maliszewska tested positive for the virus on Sunday 30 January, and had originally been ruled out of the 500m short track qualifying event by the Polish Olympic Committee (POC).

The event is thought to be Maliszewska's favoured distance, and Poland’s most likely chance to claim a gold medal in Beijing.

However just hours after the original announcement, eyebrows were raised when the POC issued a further statement, confirming Maliszewska’s release from the isolation hotel on Friday night and her intention to compete in the short track event.

The statement read: "We would like to inform you that thanks to the actions and efforts of the management of the Polish Olympic Mission and the Polish Olympic Committee, Natalia Maliszewska has been released from an isolation hotel and is already in the Olympic Village in Beijing!"

Maliszewska recorded a negative test two days ago, but followed this up with two more positive tests.

The head of the POC, Konrad Niedźwiedzki, had taken to Twitter to express his original disappointment at the news that Maliszewska would most likely have to miss the race.

"Unfortunately, we are losing this fight, Natalia Maliszewska positive - without the possibility to start at 500m (on Saturday),” Niedźwiedzki explained.

It seems though things have taking a surprise turn, and Maliszewska will be available to compete.

