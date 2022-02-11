Suzanne Schulting bounced back from the disappointment of missing out on gold in the 500m by retaining the 1000m at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as Italian legend Arianna Fontana crashed out.

The seven-time world champion, who set a world record earlier in the competition, pipped South Korea's Choi Min-jeong on the line, having led for the majority of the race, with Belgium's Hanne Desmet taking bronze.

Schulting went into the Games hoping to achieve a clean sweep of individual titles - a feat she managed at the World Championships - but was stopped at the first hurdle by her rival Fontana, who retained her 500m gold earlier this week.

The Dutch athlete looked in the mood to make amends and set the tone for the 1000m competition by smashing a world record which had stood since October 2012 in the quarter-finals, laying down a marker with a time of 1:26.514.

Schulting was given a tougher test in the semi-finals, only just finishing ahead of Belgium's Hanne Desmet, who pipped Lee Yu-bin to the line. 500m champion and Italian skating great Arianna Fontana made it through from the second semi, which was won by Kristen Santos of the US.

In the final, Schulting made sure she got out in front right from the start, closely followed by Fontana. She looked to be in total control but the competition ramped up on the bell for the final lap.

Fontana made her move but it was poorly timed and she took out Kristin Santos of the US - leaving a three-way fight for the title.

Choi made a bold move on the inside but Schulting's outstretched skate was just enough to make sure she would come away with gold, letting out all of her previous frustration with a roar of delight.

Schulting still has two more events to go - the 1500m and the 3000m relay.

- - -

