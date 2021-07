Skateboarding

Reaching the Sky Episode 1: Origins - Skateboader Sky Brown's rise to become Britain's youngest ever athlete

"I’m so excited for Tokyo. I want to be in the Olympics to inspire girls to get out there. I hope when they see me, a tiny girl just like them, going high, they’ll think they can do it too." In this exclusive documentary, Discovery+ charts the 12-year-old’s journey from baby boarder to Olympic gold medal hopeful.

00:08:47, 3 hours ago