Skateboarder Sky Brown is set to become the youngest ever Team GB summer Olympian with her place at Tokyo now confirmed.

Brown is one of two Team GB athletes - alongside 14-year-old Bombette Martin - to compete at the inaugural Olympic skateboarding event in Japan. The Games are set to get underway on July 23.

Brown will break the record held for 93 years when she becomes the youngest Team GB summer Olympian aged 13 years and 11 days, beating swimmer Margery Hinton who was 13 years and 44 days when she competed at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics.

"We are so excited to see two GB skateboarders qualify for the Games," James Hope-Gill, CEO at Skateboard GB, said in a statement.

"Both girls have such amazing talent and are an inspiration to other skateboarders out there, showing people that anything is possible, no matter your age.

Over the last two years we have worked with Sky and Bombette to help them with their preparations and today's announcement shows how their hard work has paid off. We wish them the best of luck.

Team GB's Chef de Mission for Tokyo Mark England added: "I couldn't think of two better athletes to act as ambassadors for Team GB in this exciting new Olympic sport and we wish Sky and Bombette the very best of luck in their final preparations."

In May 2021, Brown, ranked three in the world in female park skateboarding, won silver at the Dew Tour, USA, following her bronze at the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro the previous season.

