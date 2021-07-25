Determined to impress on his first run of the day, Angelo Caro went slightly overboard in the men’s street competition.

Almost in slow motion, he gradually came off his board after slipping off the back end of the rail, and what looked like a routine stack at first glance, he struggled to stop himself and collided with the end of the next rail, groin first.

Despite hitting the metal rail with a fair bit of force, Caro seemed uninjured. He slowly picked himself up, dusted himself down and composed himself ready to mentally prepare for a crucial second run if he was to make up for his first-run blunder and secure qualification to the finals.

He was awarded a score of 1.01 out of 10 for his first run, but made a remarkable comeback in the second registering a score of 6.96, finishing off with a strong string of tricks to secure seventh spot in the heats which was enough to earn him a place in the finals.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Angelo Caro Narvaez of Team Peru reacts at the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Despite flirting with bronze medal position and looking even better in the finals, he eventually ended the day in fifth with a final score of 32.87.

Yuto Horigome of Japan won a historic first-ever gold medal in an Olympic skateboard event, after it was introduced for the first time this Games.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Yuto Horigome of Team Japan poses with his gold medal at the Skateboarding Men's Street Finals medal ceremony on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kelvin Hoefler (BRA) finished in silver position whilst Jagger Eaton (USA) settled for bronze.

