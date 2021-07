Skateboarding

Tokyo 2020 - ‘That one is going to hurt!’ - Angelo Caro Narvaez suffers eye-watering clang at skateboarding

Angelo Caro Narvaez was involved in an eye-watering clang at the Skateboarding event at the Olympics. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:23, an hour ago