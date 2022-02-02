The IOC has intervened to move skeleton racer Kim Meylemans to the Olympic Village after an emotional plea from the Belgian while in isolation.

Following a positive Covid-19 PCR test on her arrival in China for the Beijing games, the 25-year-old was required to quarantine for three days.

Ad

However, after being released from the facility after three negative PCR tests, Meylemans was then moved to another hotel where she was told she would have to isolate for a further seven days, which would impact her training and prompted the athlete to post an emotional video on social media.

Beijing 2022 ‘I’ve got that medal in my locker’ - GB’s Wyatt looking to replicate skeleton test event success 30/01/2022 AT 12:41

“I'm supposed to stay here for another seven days with two PCRs a day and no contact with anybody else,” said a tearful Meylemans in an Instagram video.

“I am allowed to slide alone. I am not even sure I will ever be allowed to return to the village and obviously, this is very hard for me.

“I ask you all to give me some time to consider my next steps. Because I'm not sure I can handle 14 more days and the Olympic competition now being this isolation.”

In an earlier post, Meylemans also revealed she had tested positive earlier in January, but had 12 tests since that all came back negative ahead of her positive test in China.

However, in a statement following Meylemans’ post, the IOC said ‘appropriate support [would be] offered to her swiftly’ and said a single room at the Olympic Village would be provided for her to follow close contact protocols while she prepares for her event.

“Close contacts can train and compete, live in the Olympic Village, but need to be in a single room, transported alone and need to eat alone.

“Since there was no such room directly available, she is temporarily accommodated in a hotel close to the Olympic Village.

“When the IOC learned about her personal situation after her arrival at the hotel, it took immediate contact with the NOC of Belgium to ensure that appropriate support is offered to her swiftly.

“A single room in the Olympic Village will be made available to her as of tomorrow.”

In a later video update on Instagram, Meylemans revealed she had indeed been moved from the isolation facility.

“Thank you everyone for the love and support,” she said.

“At 11.35pm there was a knock on my door and I was escorted to the Olympic Village.”

“I am now in a wing that is just isolation but at least I’m back in the village, I feel safe and I will be able to train a little better here so thank you all.”

The women's Skeleton event is due to take place on 11 February at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

--

Watch every moment of the Games on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Olympics Unlocked: How the Skeleton works ahead of Beijing 2022 28/01/2022 AT 15:29