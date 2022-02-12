Brogan Crowley says "it's a real shame" that Great Britain will end the 2022 Winter Olympics without a medal in skeleton.

The 27-year-old former heptathlete managed a combined time of 3:09.37 on her three competitive runs down the track in the Yanqing National Sliding Centre to finish in 22nd place.

Ad

It was a disappointing result overall for Britain with Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt finishing 15th and 16th in the men’s competition while 2018 Olympic bronze medallist Laura Deas finished in 19th after the fourth heat .

Beijing 2022 'It's been a disappointing Games, it's a real shame' - Crowley on GB performances in skeleton AN HOUR AGO

Britain had won a skeleton Olympic medal at every Games since 2002 and Britain's equipment has come under scrutiny.

Crowley believes a review is required to work out why Team GB have underperformed in Beijing.

"Everything needs to be reviewed," she told Eurosport.

"It's a sport where there's so many different aspects to it. Of course we will go home and review because it's been a disappointing games for us. We've had quite high expectations and we're all capable of a lot better results than the outcome shows. It's real shame and we'll review everything.

"Laura has put down some incredible runs so that's what we can be proud of and that's what we will take away."

Crowley has only been competing on the global circuit since 2019 was taking part in her first ever Games. She was visibly emotional when describing the support she had received from her family.

"It means the world to me," she added. "I couldn't have made it here without the support of all those guys It's more of a realisation of how far I've come in the last few years.

"A few years ago I didn't expect to even be here. I'm so happy and proud and I just can't thank anyone enough for the support at home because I wouldn't be here without them."

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Angry Nikitina claims there is a 'war' in ROC's skeleton camp 4 HOURS AGO