Matt Weston says he is “lost for words” after becoming the first British man to win skeleton World Cup gold in almost 14 years.

The 24-year-old shared the title in Igls with China’s Wenqiang Geng and Germany’s Christian Grotheer, after all three finished both of their runs down the track in Austria with an identical combined time of 1:46.04.

Weston is the first British slider to win a World Cup title since Laura Deas in November 2015, but he is also the first man to do that since Kristan Bromley’s victory in St Moritz in January 2008.

It is a huge boost with just over two months to go until the Beijing Olympics. Team GB has dominated the women’s event since Vancouver 2010, with Amy Williams and Lizzy Yarnold (twice) winning gold, and Weston will be hoping to emulate them in China.

“It’s amazing - I’m almost lost for words, to be honest,” said Weston, who had only competed in eight World Cup races before this one, though he did finish second at the same event last season.

It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had on the ice and it definitely hasn’t sunk in yet. I knew I could improve on last week but to go that much better was just brilliant.

“It was amazing winning silver here last season but this definitely beats that hands down!

“I can take a lot of positives from the result but also because I know the runs weren’t perfect - I know there’s the potential for more improvement.

“This season is all about getting to the Olympics in the best shape possible and this is a big step towards doing that.”

Like Yarnold, Williams (both athletics) and Deas (equestrian), Weston is another athlete who has switched sports, having previously been a GB Youth Taekwondo medallist.

Weston led the Igls race from his first run, but his Chinese and German opponents produced brilliant second runs to share the gold.

