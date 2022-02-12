Hannah Neise has won her first ever gold medal in the women's skeleton at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Her overall time of 4:07.62 was enough to see her seal top spot, which means Germany has won six gold medals out of a possible six in sliding events - four in luge and two in skeleton.

Jaclyn Narracott of Australia took the silver medal - which is the nation's first Olympic medal in a sliding sport - with a time of 4:08.24, while Kimberley Bos from the Netherlands took the bronze in 4:08.46.

Neise had never won a medal at European or world championship level, but she figured out the course at the Yanqing Sliding Centre better than her rivals.

The 21-year-old was sitting in second after the first two runs, but took the lead in the third heat ahead of Narracott before winning it in the fourth.

Niese, who won the junior world title in 2021, becomes the first German woman in history to win Olympic gold in skeleton.

Germany's Tina Hermann came fourth (4:08.73) and Mirela Rahneva of Canada, the first-run leader, finished in fifth (4:09.15).

Great Britain's Laura Deas, who won skeleton bronze at Pyeongchang in 2018, finished in 19th in a time of 4:11.55.

It is the first time in six Olympic women’s skeleton competitions that a woman from Great Britain is not on the podium.

Brogan Crowley, whose Olympics ended after the third heat, says "it's a real shame" that Britain will end the Games without a medal and that the team's overall performance will need to be reviewed

